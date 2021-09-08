Louisiana Rankings Update - 2022 Class

School is back in session across the state, which means the summer baseball season is officially over. One of our goals for the summer was to make sure that our staff saw as many prospects as possible, especially any that we may have missed during the high school baseball season. We completed four events this summer that were strategically held in different locations across the state (Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and Sterlington), so that we would have an opportunity to reach players in every region. Our summer ended with a bang, at the 2021 Future Games at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA, where Louisiana had a strong showing, finishing with a 2-1 record. Today, we bring to you our updated rankings for the 2022 class, which has expanded to 185 players. Below, we take a look at a few prospects who really increased their stock this summer. Be sure to follow us on all of our social media platforms, over the coming days, as we will finish our rankings update with the 2024 class.