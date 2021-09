In the spirit of healing, remembrance and honoring the fallen, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Conducted by Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, the performance will feature the full orchestra performing repertoire that allows for moments of quiet […]