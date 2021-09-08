STAT1 coordinates intestinal epithelial cell death during gastrointestinal infection upstream of Caspase-8

Intestinal homeostasis and the maintenance of the intestinal epithelial barrier are essential components of host defense during gastrointestinal Salmonella Typhimurium infection. Both require a strict regulation of cell death. However, the molecular pathways regulating epithelial cell death have not been completely understood. Here, we elucidated the contribution of central mechanisms of regulated cell death and upstream regulatory components during gastrointestinal infection. Mice lacking Caspase-8 in the intestinal epithelium are highly sensitive towards bacterial induced enteritis and intestinal inflammation, resulting in an enhanced lethality of these mice. This phenotype was associated with an increased STAT1 activation during Salmonella infection. Cell death, barrier breakdown and systemic infection were abrogated by an additional deletion of STAT1 in Casp8ΔIEC mice. In the absence of epithelial STAT1, loss of epithelial cells was abolished which was accompanied by a reduced Caspase-8 activation. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that epithelial STAT1 acts upstream of Caspase-8-dependent as well as -independent cell death and thus might play a major role at the crossroad of several central cell death pathways in the intestinal epithelium. In summary, we uncovered that transcriptional control of STAT1 is an essential host response mechanism that is required for the maintenance of intestinal barrier function and host survival.