Missouri State

Licking well-represented at 2021 Missouri State Fair

By Editor
thelickingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Fair resumed in all its glory this year, August 12-22 in Sedalia. This year’s fair was a special event in the lives of at least four Licking area residents. Artist Lanie Frick was invited to be an artist in residence at the fair; artist Sophia DeLaat had both of her submissions to the Missouri 50 (art competition) accepted; and mother and daughter Stacie and Cadrian Hutsell resumed a family tradition of working with admissions at the fair.

www.thelickingnews.com

