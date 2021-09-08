Licking well-represented at 2021 Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair resumed in all its glory this year, August 12-22 in Sedalia. This year’s fair was a special event in the lives of at least four Licking area residents. Artist Lanie Frick was invited to be an artist in residence at the fair; artist Sophia DeLaat had both of her submissions to the Missouri 50 (art competition) accepted; and mother and daughter Stacie and Cadrian Hutsell resumed a family tradition of working with admissions at the fair.