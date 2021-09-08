Is There a Solo Leveling Light Novel and Is It Complete, Finished, or Ongoing?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Solo Leveling, also known as Only I Level Up is one of the most popular ongoing fantasy works in Korea, with many fans following the second “Season” of the webtoon for weekly updates and hoping for an animated adaptation in the near future. The series has been around for a few years now, and fans of the webtoon might be wondering if more Solo Leveling content is available. So, is Solo Leveling based on a light novel or other material, and is it complete or ongoing?