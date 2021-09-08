Is Mo Dao Zu Shi on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. As anime and manga become more popular in China, so do Donghua - Chinese animation with often similar aesthetics. Mo Dao Zu Shi, also known as Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation is arguably one of the most popular Donghua, counted as #2 top Airing anime on MyAnimeList, just below One Piece. So, what is the best place to watch Mo Dao Zu Shi online with English subtitles or English dub?