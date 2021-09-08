CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West committee works through clubs' procedures, membership

By Jennifer Jimenez Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommittees are back and the board is set to meet later this month. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun City, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City West#Digital#Daily Independent E#Independent Newsmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Scottsdale to approve state land purchase for new ball fields

At its upcoming Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting the Scottsdale City Council will vote to authorize a purchase to the Arizona State Land Department for parcels of land near the intersection of Pima Road …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Stillwater Superstition apartments planned in Mesa

Two commercial buildings are to be removed and replaced with a 375-unit Stillwater Superstition apartment complex west and south of the southwest corner of Hampton and Clearview avenues in …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...
Trafficyourvalley.net

Waymo, Valley Metro work to close transportation gaps

A partnership between a self-driving vehicle technology company and a local transit agency is spelling out big changes for the future of Valley roads. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
Educationyourvalley.net

Dysart ups substitute teacher incentives

With a teacher shortage happening throughout the Valley, Dysart Unified School District used an incentive program last winter and spring and it worked. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Sun City West resident’s book explores workers’ compensation

Nancy Germond, a Sun City West resident and Glendale business owner, has written a book to help other businesses. Workers’ compensation program management can be a struggle for small-to-medium sized business owners. From finding the right agent to preventing or promptly reporting employee injuries, main street business owners and managers struggle with rising workers’ compensation costs and imperfect safety programs.
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Motors and Meals back on tap in Sun City West

What: Northwest Valley Connect Motors and Meals event. Where: Beardsley Recreation Center, 12755 W. Bearsley Road. Northwest Valley Connect’s popular Motors and Meals event is returning in 2021. After being on hiatus during the pandemic, the event is scheduled 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Beardsley Recreation Center,...
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Sissoo trees to remain in Scottsdale neighborhood, board rules

The residents of DC Ranch’s Silverleaf at Arcadia neighborhood received a win from the city of Scottsdale in August when officials unanimously denied the HOA’s request to remove hundreds …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...
Manhattan, KSKSNT

City of Manhattan looking for committee to work on housing study

City of Manhattan looking for committee to work on housing study. City of Manhattan looking for committee to work on housing study. Topeka’s First Murder of 2021 Still Unsolved – Family Wants Answers. Hundreds gather at Kansas Statehouse for rally, discuss freedom rights. Hayden High School alumni raises money for...
Gold Canyon, AZyourvalley.net

Surveys going out in October on Gold Canyon community plan

Gold Canyon Community Inc. has partnered with Pinal County and Arizona State University to develop a community plan. The first element for the development of the plan is a community-wide survey that will be administered by the county to get more feedback from the community. “We need your help. A...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

COVID recovery group begins for Sun City area

COVID-19 is a pandemic that most people would like to put behind them, but a new variant is not allowing that. This pandemic has made enormous changes in people’s lives through disruption of their routines as well as physical, emotional and spiritual stresses. Kate Sawert with the United Church of...
Sun City West, AZyourvalley.net

Fitzsimons: Important tasks ahead for board

The recent recall election in Sun City West has been a very difficult time for our community. Director Tim Hurley refers to a “dark cloud” that is beginning to dissipate. We look forward to the sun shining again in Sun City West. The two vacant positions on the governing board have been filled by veteran directors — Jim Sloan and Tim Hurley. Both have each served on the board for four years ending their service in 2020. Jim Sloan served as vice president and then president for two years. He was instrumental in the hiring of our general manager, expansions resulting from club space needs and the establishment of the CC&Rs Department. Tim held officer positions and is well known for his involvement with golf, having chaired the Golf Committee and then continuing as a member.

Comments / 0

Community Policy