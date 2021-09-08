Sun City West committee works through clubs' procedures, membership

The recent recall election in Sun City West has been a very difficult time for our community. Director Tim Hurley refers to a “dark cloud” that is beginning to dissipate. We look forward to the sun shining again in Sun City West. The two vacant positions on the governing board have been filled by veteran directors — Jim Sloan and Tim Hurley. Both have each served on the board for four years ending their service in 2020. Jim Sloan served as vice president and then president for two years. He was instrumental in the hiring of our general manager, expansions resulting from club space needs and the establishment of the CC&Rs Department. Tim held officer positions and is well known for his involvement with golf, having chaired the Golf Committee and then continuing as a member.