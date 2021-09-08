Marcia R. Shane

Hastings resident Marcia Rae Shane, 78, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Edgewood Vista, Hastings. Services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial was at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Start Over Rover, or Heartland Pet Connection. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.