Dollar Catches A Bid, Johnson’s Tax Plan Spooks Pound

The US dollar retreated against a number of its counterparts yesterday yet seems about to end the week higher after two consecutive weeks of losses. It should be noted that the week begun with widespread worries for the possibility that the Fed may delay the tapering of its QE program after a weak NFP figure being released for August, yet since then a number of Fed officials have suggested that a taper is still possible this year. It’s characteristic that Fed Governor Bowman stated yesterday that the weak August labor report won’t throw the central bank off course. On the other hand, US stock markets ended the day rather mixed with little gains as the US weekly initial jobless claims figure came out lower than expected spurring hope among investors yet worries for the possible adverse effect of the Delta variant were still present. It should be noted that US President Biden yesterday stated that he will order additional vaccinations and targeted the anti-vaccine movement while it should be noted that he also had a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an effort to deescalate tensions in the US-Sino relationships which could create some safe haven outflows. Today we may see traders turning their attention to the US PPI rates while US fundamentals could also affect USD.