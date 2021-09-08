Dollar Catches A Bid, Johnson’s Tax Plan Spooks Pound
Dollar stretches post-NFP rebound as yields creep up. UK looks to tax hikes to cover Covid costs, pound slips to one-week low. The US dollar recouped more lost ground from the late August selloff as investors grew increasingly doubtful about whether Friday’s softer-than-expected jobs report would derail the Fed’s taper timeline. However, even though the Fed will likely still go ahead with tapering its monthly asset purchases later this year, markets are a little more worried about the inflation outlook.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0