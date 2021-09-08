CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Catches A Bid, Johnson’s Tax Plan Spooks Pound

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar stretches post-NFP rebound as yields creep up. UK looks to tax hikes to cover Covid costs, pound slips to one-week low. The US dollar recouped more lost ground from the late August selloff as investors grew increasingly doubtful about whether Friday’s softer-than-expected jobs report would derail the Fed’s taper timeline. However, even though the Fed will likely still go ahead with tapering its monthly asset purchases later this year, markets are a little more worried about the inflation outlook.

Income Tax

Use this easy workaround to beat Boris Johnson’s tax grab

Workers can dodge Boris Johnson’s shock National Insurance tax raid by sacrificing part of their salary using a common but underused scheme offered by most employers. In a bid to shorten NHS waiting times and help solve the social care crisis, the Prime Minister unveiled a manifesto-breaking 1.25 percentage point rise in NI, which will result in workers paying hundreds of pounds more in taxes each year.
Currencies

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The ECB meeting on Thursday 09 September went off as expected with no surprises. The interest rate remained unchanged at 0%. The European regulator has proposed a “dovish” reduction in the monetary stimulus program (QE). More precisely, according to Christine Lagarde, the bank’s governor, it is not even about “tapering” but “recalibrating” the program. And the decline in asset purchases in Q4 is just a reversal of the decision made in March to increase them. In doing so, the ECB remains flexible, and may change the pace of purchases early next year if necessary.
Markets

Week Ahead: Stocks To Slump On Policy, Economy Confusion; USD, Gold Could Waver

Central banks not providing clarity on tapering timelines. After last week’s market focus on monetary policymakers, uncertain investors are likely to place additional emphasis on upcoming economic data this week, as they attempt to get out ahead of the pack at deciphering the tapering path for global central banks. Market...
Economy

Breaking earlier vow, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks tax increase

LONDON, England: In a move that angered some members of his governing Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a planned tax increase affecting workers, employers and some investors, aimed at solving the UK's health and social care funding crisis. The tax increase, which runs contrary to a promise made...
Economy
The Guardian

Johnson’s tax raid on workers should be a gift to Labour

The national insurance hike to fund social care should have been a major political victory for Labour, personally gift wrapped by Boris Johnson. The policy amounts to a raid on the living standards of workers, whose wages have already been squeezed, to ensure “the children of Surrey homeowners can receive bigger inheritances”, as an unnamed cabinet minister eloquently put it. The new tax won’t even plug the gaps caused by years of cuts: while one 2019 House of Lords study found that social care needed £8bn immediate investment, the new pot of money amounts to just £1.8bn a year.
Currencies

Four Reasons why Pound Sterling is Higher against the Euro and Dollar

Pound Sterling endured a soft start to September but a confluence of supportive developments leaves the currency pointed higher over coming days. The British Pound is looking to end the week higher in value against a host of major currencies courtesy of a sizeable advance recorded on Thursday. There was...
Business

Sample Page Title

It’s been a fairly quiet week in financial markets with equities slightly lower, bond yields flat on the week and the USD strengthening a bit. The ECB meeting turned out to be a bit of a non-event with the ECB broadly meeting consensus expectations of signalling a moderate reduction in asset purchases. The inflation projection was revised slightly higher, but with core inflation in 2023 seen at 1.5% (previously 1.4%) there is still some way up to 2% in the medium term.
Currencies

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US dollar better poised to triumph

The European Central Bank was far more cautious than anticipated, hitting the EUR. US Retail Sales and inflation-related data take centre stage this week. EUR/USD has lost bullish potential in the long term, could retest 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up this week and finished it around 1.1830 after...
Currencies

Dollar Set For Winning Week; Euro Struggles For ECB Boost

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Friday, set for a winning week as traders reassess the likely timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal helped by concerns about the strength of the global recovery, while the euro received minimal support from the European Central Bank. At 2:55...
Markets

USD Retreats Yet Is About To End The Week Higher

The US dollar retreated against a number of its counterparts yesterday yet seems about to end the week higher after two consecutive weeks of losses. It should be noted that the week begun with widespread worries for the possibility that the Fed may delay the tapering of its QE program after a weak NFP figure being released for August, yet since then a number of Fed officials have suggested that a taper is still possible this year. It’s characteristic that Fed Governor Bowman stated yesterday that the weak August labor report won’t throw the central bank off course. On the other hand, US stock markets ended the day rather mixed with little gains as the US weekly initial jobless claims figure came out lower than expected spurring hope among investors yet worries for the possible adverse effect of the Delta variant were still present. It should be noted that US President Biden yesterday stated that he will order additional vaccinations and targeted the anti-vaccine movement while it should be noted that he also had a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an effort to deescalate tensions in the US-Sino relationships which could create some safe haven outflows. Today we may see traders turning their attention to the US PPI rates while US fundamentals could also affect USD.
New York City, NY

Dollar gains with yields as Fed policy in focus

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Friday in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin reducing its asset purchases. The greenback has risen from a one-month low reached last Friday after jobs data for August showed that...
Currencies

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Range bound with an eye on the BOE

Weak July GDP data restrains sterling and rate hike expectations. GBP/USD finishes the week on par and at the middle of three-month range. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but without leaving its current ranges. Sterling’s recovery on Thursday and Friday ended, temporarily, the threat of the GBP/USD breaking below 1.3765...
Stocks

US Open: Stocks Set to Rise But Book Losses Across the Week

US stocks rebound after falling across the week. Slowing growth, rising covid cases and uncertainty over when the Fed could make its move to taper have dragged on sentiment. Expectations of an imminent move have eased. US futures. Dow futures +0.46% at 35038. S&P futures +0.39% at 4511. Nasdaq futures...
Business

Cliff Notes: An End to Asset Purchases in View

Key insights from the week that was. The past week has had a clear focus on monetary policy, the most notable events being the RBA and ECB September meetings. Given the significant downward revisions made to forecasts of Q3 GDP growth recently by Westpac and many other market participants, how the RBA would adapt their planned taper program was front of mind on Tuesday. As detailed by Chief Economist Bill Evans, the RBA chose to go ahead with the immediate taper from $5bn to $4bn this month, but to then delay the next review until February 2022 (previously November). Holding purchases at $4bn per week from November to February instead of reducing the pace to $3bn will result in around $13bn in additional purchases, $2bn more than would have been seen had purchases been held at $5bn September to November, then progressively tapered to zero.
Markets

US stocks open higher, clawing back some the week's losses

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, clawing back some of the ground the market lost in this holiday-shortened week. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, clawing back some of the ground the market lost in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Technology companies had some of the biggest gains. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment soared 10% after the restaurant chain reported results that blew past analysts’ forecasts. Bond yields held steady even after the Labor Department reported that inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, a sign that investors agree with the Federal Reserve’s assessment that the current burst of inflation will be temporary.
Business

US Treasury yields rise after inflation data

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) – The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose on Friday after two consecutive days of declines, following economic data that indicated that high inflation could persist for some time. * The producer price index for final demand in the United States rose 0.7% last month,...

