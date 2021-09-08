CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Cretton

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not often that I get to say that I was there when a filmmaker's career began but I can say that about Destin Cretton. Currently he is ushering in Marvel's first Asian superhero with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" but two decades ago he was a student who had not yet even thought about being a filmmaker. But then he attended the student film festival I ran called Film School Confidential and met San Diego State University professor and filmmaker Greg Durbin and decided to enroll at the SDSU film program.

