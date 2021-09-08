Talking to teens about traumatic events

Boys & Girls Clubs are committed to providing safe environments and inclusive experiences so that all kids and teens can reach their full potential. Physical and mental health are critical for young people to feel well and be successful, and Boys & Girls Clubs’ caring mentors and life-enhancing programming use a “whole child” approach that recognizes the individual lived experiences of youth. Clubs have also partnered with organizations like the Crisis Text Line and Mental Health First Aid to ensure kids and families have access to resources that can help them during critical times.