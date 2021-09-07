Youth Voters More in Favor of Keeping Gov. Newsom in Office

Courage California partnered with Data for Social Good, Communities for a New California, and Inland Empire United to conduct a statewide youth poll of over 2,300 registered voters between the ages of 18-29. The poll has higher representation of Asian (15%), Black (9%), and Latinx (30%) youth, as well as from the Central Valley (18%), Inland Empire (13%), and San Diego (13%). Youth voters from Los Angeles (27%) and the San Francisco Bay Area (15%) were also well-represented.