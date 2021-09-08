The Wolverine State of Michigan is as famous for its record-breaking freshwater coastline as it is for its storied Motor City history. Luckily for adventurers, much of its natural beauty has been preserved as state park land. Though visitors frequently flock to sites like the state’s National Lakeshores—Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks—more than 100 state parks are ripe for exploration across the whole of Michigan. From the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula in Copper Harbor to “downstate," here are the 15 best state parks in Michigan.