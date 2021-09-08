CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The 15 Best State Parks in Michigan

By Katy Spratte Joyce
tripsavvy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolverine State of Michigan is as famous for its record-breaking freshwater coastline as it is for its storied Motor City history. Luckily for adventurers, much of its natural beauty has been preserved as state park land. Though visitors frequently flock to sites like the state’s National Lakeshores—Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks—more than 100 state parks are ripe for exploration across the whole of Michigan. From the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula in Copper Harbor to “downstate," here are the 15 best state parks in Michigan.

www.tripsavvy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Ludington, MI
City
Copper Harbor, MI
City
Alpena, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Government
City
Northport, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Park Land#National Lakeshores#Usa Web Visit#Ada#Red Arrow Hwy#Mount Baldy

Comments / 0

Community Policy