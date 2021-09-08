CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Maluma at SAP Center

By Grace Stetson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone needs a chance to shake their butt to some great Latin hits, and it doesn’t always have to be on the weekend. This Thursday, the shaking starts early when Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma returns to the stage at SAP as part of the Papi Juancho Tour, bringing his mix of reggaeton, Latin trap and pop hits to the masses. Though lively, a thread of melancholy runs through Maluma’s heartfelt and vulnerable reggaeton, as on the scorned ex- track “Hawái,” the other scorned ex- track “Corazón” or the deleted memories of “Borró Cassette.”

