Tar Heel Express returns for the 2021 North Carolina Football Season
Chapel Hill Transit will provide Tar Heel Express shuttle service for the North Carolina Tar Heel home games at Kenan Stadium. Shuttles begin running three hours before the scheduled kick-off time from the Friday Center (Friday Center Drive) and Airport Drive (103 Airport Drive) park and ride lots. Shuttles begin running an hour-and-a-half before the kick-off from the Southern Village (105 Sumac Road) and Jones Ferry Road (south of Old Fayetteville Road and Jones Ferry Road) park and ride lots.www.townofchapelhill.org
