25-plus Partners Join Forces to Address Caribbean’s Climate and Health Crisis

An unprecedented consortium of more than 25 international, U.S., and Caribbean organizations, including the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health at Yale School of Public Health, the Council on Latin American & Iberian Studies at The Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale, and the Yale Institute for Global Health, has come together to address the public health challenge of climate change in the Caribbean, one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the adverse health effects of the climate crisis.