NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Wednesday and settled up more than 1% as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida. Brent settled up 91 cents, or 1.3%, at $72.60 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 95 cents, or 1.4%, to $69.30 a barrel.