Here's the Voice Cast for Marvel's What If...? Episode 5

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Definitely one of the most interesting alternate realities in Marvel’s What If..? is that of Episode 5 titled What If... Zombies!? as the story re-tells the events of Avengers: Infinity War, only this time, with a zombie apocalypse just a few weeks before the arrival of the Mad Titan and it eradicated almost everyone on Earth. Here is the voice cast for this show’s run.