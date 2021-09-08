Mt. Auburn Village looking good financially

MT. AUBURN — The Village of Mt. Auburn held a regular meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall. Adam Mathias from LMHN was present at the meeting to present the annual audit of the Village. He explained that over- all, the Village was looking good financially. In the General Fund, the cash on hand was up $80,000 from the previous year because of an increase in revenues and a decrease in expenditures. Mathias estimated that the Village saved about $26,000 over the year by eliminating their police services, while they gained back $17,000 for the sale of the car and had some revenue coming in from easement proceedings. Both of those revenues were unique, one time cash influxes, but they did contribute to the Village’s overall financially stability.