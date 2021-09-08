CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Monday crash

By Editor
Breeze-Courier
 5 days ago

TAYLORVILLE — On Monday at 6:27 p.m., Taylorville Police Department responded to a motorcycle Vs motor vehicle Crash in front of the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Taylorville, located on Springfield Road. TPD units arrived within one minute and found a man lying on the ground unconscious. The officer called for immediate back-up. TPD Fire arrived along with Dunn’s ambulance arrived on scene and began immediate treatment. The two occupants in the vehicle were not harmed. Both the vehicle and the motorcycle suffered severe damage.

