Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel set to star in Fox country music drama series ‘Monarch’

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel are set to star in Fox’s straight-to-series country music dynasty drama Monarch, delivered by Fox Entertainment. Made by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are going by the madly capable, yet hard core Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Alongside her adored spouse, Albie, Dottie has made a country music dynasty. Be that as it may, despite the fact that the Roman name is inseparable from realness, the actual establishment of their prosperity is clearly false. What’s more, when their reign as country sovereignty is placed in jeopardy, main beneficiary of the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will persevere relentlessly to secure her family’s heritage, while guaranteeing her own mission for stardom.