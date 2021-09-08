CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel set to star in Fox country music drama series ‘Monarch’

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Sarandon and Anna Friel are set to star in Fox’s straight-to-series country music dynasty drama Monarch, delivered by Fox Entertainment. Made by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are going by the madly capable, yet hard core Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Alongside her adored spouse, Albie, Dottie has made a country music dynasty. Be that as it may, despite the fact that the Roman name is inseparable from realness, the actual establishment of their prosperity is clearly false. What’s more, when their reign as country sovereignty is placed in jeopardy, main beneficiary of the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will persevere relentlessly to secure her family’s heritage, while guaranteeing her own mission for stardom.

www.infusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Bette Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Fox Entertainment#Romans#Hilfers#Royal Pains#Sandbox Entertainment#Faith Hill#Executive Music Producer#Fx#Uta#Abc#Books Of Blood#The Artists Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy