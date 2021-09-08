China's 5G is a domestic affair

Statistically speaking, China rules 5G: It has 70% of the basestations, 80% of the subscribers and holds the most 5G-related patents. Operators have deployed 993,000 basestations, covering all 300 prefecture-level cities and a third of all rural townships, according to Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) figures. Some 460 handsets have been licensed for network access, 392 million customers have signed up for 5G service and more than 150 million 5G phones shipped in the first seven months of the year.