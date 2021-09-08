Physical activity even more critical as students return to the classroom

DALLAS, September 8, 2021 — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, and the National Football League (NFL), are doubling down on kids physically active through NFL PLAY 60 as students return to the classroom following remote, distant and hybrid learning due to COVID-19. Now in its 15th year, the NFL PLAY 60 program establishes healthy habits and reduces sedentary behaviors in kids, which is key to immediate and long-term health benefits that can play a role in the classroom experience.