People on the Move

Sales Office Manager and Broker In Charge at Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston would like to announce the promotion of Victoria Broccolo to Sales Manager and Broker In Charge of our Durham Office. Victoria will lead efforts in Durham to increase the number of agents and total revenue for the Durham office while generating renewed excitement and engagement with agents and the community. She will provide development and training utilizing CBHPW's market-leading technology and support for our agents. Victoria has been building her real estate business and relationships in Durham since 2007 and is an award-winning entrepreneur. Her real estate background began as a builder and developer, and she recently grew to a 25 million dollar successful team broker.