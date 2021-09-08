Homicide at 9345 E. Hwy U.S. 290

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the deceased in the September 3 homicide as Ariel Hyder. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Austin 9-1-1 received multiple shots fired calls at an apartment complex located at 9345 E. Hwy U.S. 20. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and located three Black male subjects with gunshot wounds. They also located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life saving measures, the female, Ariel Hyder succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:36 p.m. by Dr. Schreffler. All other gunshot victims were transported to various hospitals around the Austin area. None of these subjects sustained life-threatening injuries and all have been treated and released.