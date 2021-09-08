CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle Humes shares sweet picture of daughter's first day at school

By Susanne Norris
goodhousekeeping.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochelle Humes has shared an adorable back to school photo of her two daughters on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, the star shared a snap of daughters Alaia and Valentina all ready for school in their uniforms. Rochelle also revealed that it's her Valentina's first day at primary school. "Today was a special one, Valle’s first day at big school," said Rochelle. "Not sure how she’s in Reception already..time really is going far too quickly."

