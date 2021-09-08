People on the Move
Dean has joined North State’s Government Lending Division where he will focus on connecting businesses with SBA funding. A Raleigh native, he has more than 25 years of corporate finance and commercial banking experience. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with small businesses from across the nation,” said Dean. “SBA loans are an important source of funding for small businesses which create jobs and grow our economy. It’s rewarding to play a part in that process.”www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0