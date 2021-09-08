Less Than 20 Percent of Hoosier Households In Need Of Rent Help Getting Resources
An estimated 93,000 Hoosier households are behind on their rent, yet less than 20 percent of them have received emergency rental assistance through state and local programs. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition said Indiana needs what it calls an “all of government” approach to helping people avoid eviction. Prosperity Indiana policy director Andrew Bradley said that includes direct, community engagement.indianapublicmedia.org
