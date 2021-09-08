WPG to delist from the New York Stock Exchange
Major mall owner Washington Prime Group has announced that it will voluntarily delist its stocks from the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the month. Because WPG’s common and preferred stocks will no longer be publicly held upon its expected emergence from Chapter 11, management feels that the costs and expenses associated with the continued listing of the stocks are not economically justified, according to a press release.www.chainstoreage.com
