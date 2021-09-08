CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Laudations: Spotlight on Faculty Work

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaudations is an online collection spotlighting the professional contributions Muskingum University faculty and staff make to their respective disciplines. Professor of Art Yan Sun’s oil painting “Fishing Boat Maintenance” was selected for the Oil Painters of America 2021 Eastern Regional Exhibition, hosted by the Art Center Manatee, in Bradenton, Florida from September 28 – October 22, 2021. The exhibition includes 111 paintings from the United tats Canada, and Mexico.

