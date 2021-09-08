CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Hub City Fitness Is Expanding Into The Former Fred’s On Congress Street

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
Developing Lafayette
 5 days ago
Youngsville’s Hub City Fitness is expanding with Hub City Fitness Elite, coming soon in the former Fred’s location at 2490 W Congress Street. The new 24-hour, 18,000 square foot Hub City Fitness location will be called Hub City Fitness Elite and will feature the largest plate-loaded Arsenal Strength/M1 training facility in Louisiana. It will also feature a full line of Matrix cardio & selectorized equipment, a personal training area with turf, and other personal training equipment.

ABOUT

Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

 https://developinglafayette.com/

