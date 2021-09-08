Pujols honored, homers...Remembering "Bam" 2A
ST. LOUIS (AP) — —Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. St. Louis has lost four in a row. A star slugger who led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships, the 41-year-old Pujols made his second appearance at Busch Stadium after playing for St. Louis from 2001-2011. Pujols drew a 40-second standing ovation when he first came to bat. He promptly hit his 679th career home run and 17th of the season.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0