Pujols honored, homers...Remembering "Bam" 2A

This is going to be an interesting series for the Red Sox, to put it lightly, as they don’t really have an announced plan for the rotation after Friday’s game. So it was important to get a good start from Tanner Houck in this series opener. Instead, he never really looked totally comfortable, and by the third and fourth innings he was being hit around to the point of coming out of the game before making it through four. That, combined with Carlos Rodoón dominating the Red Sox lineup, put Chicago out in front with an early lead that proved just barely too much for Boston to complete the comeback.