Hemostasis Valves Market: Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships to Propel the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global hemostasis valves market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global hemostasis valves market was valued at ~US$ 135 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in awareness about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases and rise in the number of angiography procedures are boosting the global hemostasis valves market.