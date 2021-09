Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Custom Procedure Packs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ According to the new report, the global custom procedure packs market was valued above US$ 10,000 Mn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027.