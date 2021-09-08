CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brachytherapy Devices Market: High Prevalence of Cervical & Lung Cancer in Developing Regions to Drive the Market

Cover picture for the articleTransparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Brachytherapy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global brachytherapy devices market was valued at US$ 863.1 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026 and reach US$ 1,613.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, wide usage of radiotherapy application to treat cancer, and rise in acceptance of epimacular brachytherapy are expected to augment the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.

