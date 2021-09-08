CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minority-Owned Tech Startup Launches Motion Capture NFT

By Radio Facts
radiofacts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay The Crowd, an Atlanta-based immersive tech startup, announced that legendary New York Yankee Mariano Rivera will debut a first-of-its-kind motion capture NFT. The NFT highlights Rivera’s signature pitch that made him the winningest closer in Major League Baseball history and cemented his place in the MLB Hall of Fame. The NFTs are part of a collector’s series, and this will be the first release of the “42 Collection”. The first release will debut for auction on September 6, 2021. The auction will be open for bids until October 1.

