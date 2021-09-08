CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Former President To Commentate Holyfield-Belfort Fight; Ugás Gets Key To City and Tate Wants Holm Rematch

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s heavyweight boxing event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will feature Former President Donald Trump as host and commentator. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugás received the “Key to the City” of Miami by Mayor Francis Suarez. Miesha Tate recently returned to the octagon and is eyeing a rematch with Holly Holm. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Commentate#Wba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy