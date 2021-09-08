Former President To Commentate Holyfield-Belfort Fight; Ugás Gets Key To City and Tate Wants Holm Rematch
Saturday’s heavyweight boxing event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will feature Former President Donald Trump as host and commentator. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugás received the “Key to the City” of Miami by Mayor Francis Suarez. Miesha Tate recently returned to the octagon and is eyeing a rematch with Holly Holm. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.www.fightsports.tv
