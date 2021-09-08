Dog owner assures town, Hampden Planning Board nears deadline

HAMPDEN – Animal Control Officer Shelley Sears was on hand at the Sept. 7 Board of Selectmen meeting for a dog hearing. The dog owner, Tracy Thomas, has had four incidents over the course of a year involving his dogs, two of which are 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terriers and the other two are roughly 1-year-old puppies of an unspecified breed. Thomas objected to classifying the dogs as “pitbulls” and said they are not fighting dogs.