The Meet In The Middle Guide: Where To Eat With Your Broward Friends

There’s a classic sibling dynamic when it comes to Broward and Miami-Dade: Two counties so close to each other, bound by the very same geographic DNA. And yet, in classic familial fashion, they often want nothing to do with each other. This becomes abundantly clear the second you ask someone from Dade to drive to Broward, and vice versa. They’ll give you a look like you just asked them to take a pogo stick to Jupiter. But there very well might be people you love living across the county line, and agreeing on a restaurant to meet at shouldn’t require the diplomatic skill of a G7 Summit. Luckily, it doesn’t have to. Just use this guide. It has 10 great spots midway between both counties, and they’re well worth even the sh*ttiest of commutes.