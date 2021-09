ANCRAMDALE — Reinhold F. Kluge Jr., 87, of Ancramdale, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 30, 1933, the son of the late Frieda (Graebner) and Reinhold Kluge. After completing high school, he attended and graduated from SUNY Oswego...