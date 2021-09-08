CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New PowerShell Tools Assess Microsoft Defender Antivirus Performance

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Tuesday announced new PowerShell 5.1 cmdlets for analyzing the scanning performance of the Microsoft Defender Antivirus service. IT pros with administrator privileges can run a performance recording cmdlet (New-MpPerformanceRecording) to collect performance information about Microsoft Defender Antivirus scans. They next run a performance report cmdlet (Get-MpPerformanceReport) that provides analysis based on the scan information that was collected.

