Pasco Police vs Pasco Fire Tomorrow In a Battle for Blood

Since I may or may not have been diagnosed with covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, that is to say, I tested positive and then just a few days later tested negative, I have become a fan of alternative testing sites. I got my test at Walgreens and it was very convenient, but I'm not sure of the accuracy. I was given the rapid test and swabbed myself in my car. Doctors and health experts are recommending that you get tested at CBC where you don't swab yourself. And it's not the rapid test that seems to have given lots of folks false positives or false negatives. This new testing site in Richland will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday to Thursday each week. The CBC location in Pasco is closed Wednesdays and Thursdays, so the Richland location would be a good option on those days. The New Richland testing site is located at the Columbia Playfield parking lot on Swift Boulevard around the corner from Richland High School. For additional details click on the story from yaktrinews.com HERE.