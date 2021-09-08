Certain Fire Restrictions Removed From Wildlife Management Areas

The Division of Wildlife Resources has announced that due to recent rain storms decreasing the wildfire risk for several areas of Utah, the temporary ban on campfires and recreational target shooting with a firearm on most of its wildlife management areas has been removed. Wildlife Management Areas in northeastern Utah include Vernal Game Farm, Stewart Lake, Trail Creek, Bare Top Mountain, Mail Draw, Marshall Draw, Brown’s Park, Taylor Flat, Little Hole, Red Creek, and Goslin Mountain. WMA’s on the west side and beyond of the Uintah Basin include Montes Creek, Kevin Conway, Water Hollow Ranch, LHaslem, Cottonwood, Rabbit Gulch, Tabby Mountain, Currant Creek, Timber Canyon Strawberry River, and Wildcat. Campfires and target shooting will again be allowed on wildlife management areas, except for those in areas still under Forestry, Fire and State Lands restrictions. The temporary ban was implemented on June 9 in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires on Utah’s 146 wildlife management areas.