CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Excelsior, MN

Volunteer Opportunities

excelsior.mn.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganization: Excelsior - Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce. Art & Apples on the Lake - Art & Apple Day have been combined in 2021. Excelsior Art on the Lake will feature over 140 artists displaying original works amidst live music and a variety of food offerings. Excelsior Apple Days is a lakeside festival celebrating community, art, locally produced food, and a good old-fashioned street dance. A schedule of events can be found on the Chambers website by clicking here.

ci.excelsior.mn.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Society
City
Excelsior, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Street Dance#Lake Minnetonka#Charity#Excelsior Art#Excelsior Apple Days#Chambers#The Trail Stop Committee

Comments / 0

Community Policy