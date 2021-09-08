Volunteer Opportunities

Organization: Excelsior - Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce. Art & Apples on the Lake - Art & Apple Day have been combined in 2021. Excelsior Art on the Lake will feature over 140 artists displaying original works amidst live music and a variety of food offerings. Excelsior Apple Days is a lakeside festival celebrating community, art, locally produced food, and a good old-fashioned street dance. A schedule of events can be found on the Chambers website by clicking here.