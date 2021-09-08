Vernal Downtown Revitalization Planning Project Nears Completion

The Vernal downtown revitalization planning project is nearly complete with the final draft plan to be reviewed later this month. Grants were obtained a year ago to work on the downtown concepts and a public process ensued. Input from public meetings and surveys were implemented into the concepts most recently proposed which included extended curbs, street furnishings, angled parking in side streets, bike lanes, trees, art, and walking boulevards that offer places to linger downtown. Over a thousand residents submitted comments, reviewed plans, attended the workshops or participated in the downtown tours. This participation helped create a comprehensive plan looking to the future for the historic downtown Vernal area. The final draft plan will be reviewed by the Uintah County Commissioners and Vernal City Council at a joint meeting on Monday, September 27th at 4:30pm at Vernal City Hall.