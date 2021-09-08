Naples’ ‘Lanny the Dinosaur’ Restored and Headed Home to Roadside Park

It was a sad day back in April when Naples' loveable triceratops mascot was demolished by a DUI driver but there is good news on the horizon. ‘Lanny the Dinosaur’ had greeted travelers on the roadside park near the Naples City Offices for less than a year before the crash saw him hauled off in early April of this year. It was unclear if he would return to his post on Highway 40. Naples City Mayor Dean Baker explained at the time that they were hoping Lanny’s fiberglass body could be fixed locally but it was unclear if that was possible. Naples City had ordered Lanny from overseas making it impossible to return him for repairs. Now, months later, an official date is set for ‘Lanny the Dinosaur’ to return triumphant thanks to the expert work of a local auto body shop. Those wanting to help get Lanny back in place can volunteer this Saturday as part of the National Day of Service at 8am. They are asking for only adult volunteers on this particular project.