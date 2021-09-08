Vernal Innovation Hub Serving Up Success and Sense of Community

The Vernal Innovation Hub continues to be a place offering locals the tools to succeed in business. “The Hub has been open for nine months and is experiencing great success,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The Hub is a joint venture of Vernal City, Uintah County, Strata and GoUtah to encourage and support small business growth and development.” The Hub offers courses to small businesses and entrepreneurs to start and/or grow a business. In fact, there are monthly courses on bettering your business with the next course on how to finance a business and what banks are looking for in loan applications. These are free of charge and with dinner served. Something new is the Rise & Thrive Entrepreneur Group is starting and will meet monthly. Finally, Women’s Business Center of Utah is starting a Vernal chapter and will meet at the Hub. For more information on what the Innovation Hub can do, visit www.vernalinnovationhub.com.