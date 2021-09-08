Congressman Blake Moore Cosponsors Act To Care For Expecting Mothers

Congressman Blake Moore has announced that he is a co-sponsor on an Act aimed at providing resources for expectant mothers. “I am honored to be an original cosponsor of Representative Fortenberry’s Care for Her Act,” shared Moore. “Every child should be given equal opportunities, no matter the circumstances of their conception or birth. I support comprehensive resources for low-income mothers and children. We must empower women by giving them the resources they need to provide healthy, safe, and stable outcomes for their families,” Moore added. The Care for Her Act aims to establish a commitment to care for expecting mothers and their unborn children through expanding the Child Tax Credit, providing state and federal resources, and distributing grants for housing, job training, and more.