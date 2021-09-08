Guayule: A Promising Crop From The Desert

D: Guayule! It's a desert‑dwelling shrub from the Southwest. Y: What's about guayule? I've never even heard of it!. D: Several things. One of the most important features of the guayule plant is that it is a source of natural latex, ideal for making gloves and other natural rubber products used in the medical industry. But unlike the more common latex extracted from rubber trees, latex from guayule plants does not contain the proteins that cause severe allergic reactions in some people.