CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Guayule: A Promising Crop From The Desert

By Sue Anne Zollinger
indianapublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD: Guayule! It's a desert‑dwelling shrub from the Southwest. Y: What's about guayule? I've never even heard of it!. D: Several things. One of the most important features of the guayule plant is that it is a source of natural latex, ideal for making gloves and other natural rubber products used in the medical industry. But unlike the more common latex extracted from rubber trees, latex from guayule plants does not contain the proteins that cause severe allergic reactions in some people.

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Chemicals#Crops#Ethanol#Usda#Year Round
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy