Hy-Vee to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms

Hy-Vee is joining forces with Johnson Fitness & Wellness, the largest specialty wellness retailer in the United States, to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms in select locations across the food retailer’s eight-state market area. This represents the first partnership in the United States between a grocer and a fitness equipment company, with the first location opening Tuesday, Sept. 14 inside a Hy-Vee store in Grimes, Iowa. Several additional locations are slated to open by the end of the year.