CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Hy-Vee to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms

By Bridget Goldschmidt
drugstorenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee is joining forces with Johnson Fitness & Wellness, the largest specialty wellness retailer in the United States, to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms in select locations across the food retailer’s eight-state market area. This represents the first partnership in the United States between a grocer and a fitness equipment company, with the first location opening Tuesday, Sept. 14 inside a Hy-Vee store in Grimes, Iowa. Several additional locations are slated to open by the end of the year.

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Exercise#Showroom#Minuteclinic#Cottage Grove#Matrix Fitness#Vision Fitness#Horizon Fitness#Synca Wellness#Wba#Progressive Grocer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens

Comments / 0

Community Policy